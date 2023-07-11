Queens of Pop is a new show bringing together two massive divas to the stage for one night of massive hits on Friday July 14th at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall.

With Leanne Harper otherwise known as Beyonce Fierce, the UK’s leading tribute to Beyonce and the fabulous Lucy Rose, otherwise known as Absolute Britney, the show is set to be a sensational tribute show.

Beyonce Fierce starring Leanne Harper - Leanne Harper's tribute to Beyonce features a show full of slick, original choreography, jaw-dropping vocal ability, phenomenal costume changes and plenty of audience participation.

Beyonce and Britney Spears tribute acts will be appearing in Queens of Pop at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.