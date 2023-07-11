News you can trust since 1877
Queens of Pop show at Rawtenstall's St Mary's Chambers will feature top Beyonce and Britney tribute acts

Take two female icons of pop, one stage, countless hits, colourful costumes and electrifying live performances and what does it make? Queens of Pop!
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:57 BST

Queens of Pop is a new show bringing together two massive divas to the stage for one night of massive hits on Friday July 14th at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall.

With Leanne Harper otherwise known as Beyonce Fierce, the UK’s leading tribute to Beyonce and the fabulous Lucy Rose, otherwise known as Absolute Britney, the show is set to be a sensational tribute show.

Beyonce Fierce starring Leanne Harper - Leanne Harper's tribute to Beyonce features a show full of slick, original choreography, jaw-dropping vocal ability, phenomenal costume changes and plenty of audience participation.

Beyonce and Britney Spears tribute acts will be appearing in Queens of Pop at St Mary's Chambers, RawtenstallBeyonce and Britney Spears tribute acts will be appearing in Queens of Pop at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall
    Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

    Tickets are £14 and available from www.stmaryslive.com or call our box office 01706 2223 222 open Monday – Friday 9am to 5pm.