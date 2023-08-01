A Burnley pub’s annual feel-good live music festival has once again proved to be a huge hit.

Now in its fifth year, PrinFest, held at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, brought together a selection of the area’s best bands, solo artists, and DJs for a two-day celebration of live music and good old-fashioned community spirit.

Royal Dyche owner Justine Bedford said: “PrinFest 2023 has been our biggest one yet! The atmosphere was incredible all weekend, I can’t thank all the bands, acts and DJ’s enough for their brilliant performances. Special mention to Joseph Rainbird, our sound engineer for the full weekend, he had it down to perfection.

"We are counting the donation buckets, and then we’ll contact Pendleside Hospice regarding the texting system and card payments, so we can add the grand total together and reveal it later this week.

"It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves and supporting a great cause; there was a real community spirit around. I’m hoping we can keep making it bigger and bigger each year – roll on 2024.”

Here are a few photos from the festival:

