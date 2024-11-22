Storm Bert forced the organisers of Rawtenstall’s Christmas light’s switch on to cancelled the event including a performance from 90’s pop icons East 17.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns around adverse weather conditions meant organisers felt they had only one option but to cancel Saturday’s show.

Rawtenstall Christmas On The Square was due to run from 1pm until 6pm yesterday, organised by the Rossendale 60s Festival Group in collaboration with Rossendale Borough Council, who partner with local entertainment venue St Mary’s Chambers, providing this year’s main stage, production and headline artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East 17 were due to headline and perform their hit Christmas song ‘Stay Another Day’ plus others.

The event, which was due to be hosted by Rossendale Radio, was also planning to showcase the Water Village Band, Rossendale Ukulele Band, Colour Me Pop, Lareena Mitchell, The X-Rays, The McCaw School of Dance all performing, as well as the Valley Academy singing songs from ‘Nativity The Musical’.

There was also meant to be children’s rides and a visit from Father Christmas. A 24ft Christmas tree was to be switched on by nominated local children accompanied by The Mayor of Rossendale Coun. Judith Driver.

However, in a statement cancelling the event a spokesman from St Mary’s Chambers Rossendale urged eople to support local businesses who had ‘stocked up in anticipation of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Much to our disappointment unfortunately due to the current extreme weather conditions the organisers have had to make the tough decision to cancel the event to ensure the safety of the public and all involved.

“Everyone involved have tried their very best to make this work and it was set to be a fantastic community event but the weather warnings issued have made it impossible for us to go ahead.

“Many shops and stalls in the town centre and the market have overstocked for today so if it’s safe to do so please visit & show them some support Keep Safe everyone.”

It is not yet known if the event will be rearranged on a smaller scale in the weeks to come.