News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardFestival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pictures from day two of Beat-Herder music festival

Check out our latest collections of photographs from the second day of the popular Beat-Herder music festival.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

Can you spot yourself or your friends in these wonderful pictures?

Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers enjoying day two of the Beat-Herder festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7