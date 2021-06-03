Photo special: Gisburne Park Pop Up kicks off festival summer in style

The Ribble Valley festival, nestled within the stunning 1,000-acre Gisburne Park Estate, was one of last summer’s rare live music success stories, managing to host a number of socially distanced weekends featuring the biggest names in dance.

Organisers decided to bring back the event for a one-off festival curtain-raiser this Bank Holiday weekend...and the occasion – along with the weather – did not disappoint.

For four days, groups of six – confined to their hexagonal pitches – merrily danced and drank their way through an eclectic line-up of internationally-renowned acts.

DJs Sam Divine, Solardo, Eats Everything, Melé, Monki, Jess Bays & Maur, with returning favourites Symphonic Ibiza, Fleetwood Bac, The Family Show and Mamma Mia Live all performed, lighting up the riverside stage.

Socially distanced festivals will, hopefully, soon be nothing more than a random quirk consigned to the history books.

But at the end of a year where moments of fun and laughter have been few and far between, Gisburne Park once again delivered a feel-good reminder as to why festivals are loved by so many.

1. Gisburne Park Pop Up Festival 2021. Photo: Elliot Young (www.eyphoto.co.uk) Buy photo

2. Gisburne Park Pop Up Festival 2021. Photo: Elliot Young (www.eyphoto.co.uk) Buy photo

3. Gisburne Park Pop Up Festival 2021. Photo: Elliot Young (www.eyphoto.co.uk) Buy photo

4. Gisburne Park Pop Up Festival 2021. Photo: Elliot Young (www.eyphoto.co.uk) Buy photo