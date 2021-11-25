Padiham Christmas lights switch on this weekend

Kicking off at 11am there will be festive Christmas markets, funfair, magical street animation , giant snow globe and a spectacular stage show from 3pm with the light switch on and fireworks at 5pm.

Organisers are asking people to be mindful of safety and to not attend if you have any Covid 19 related symptoms and would encourage visitors to take a lateral flow test prior to the event.

Road and car park closure will be in place between 2.30 - 5.30pm.

Santa and two of his elves will be attending the Padiham Christmas lights switch on this Saturday

The switch on event will be the start of a Christmas trail running throughout the town centre which will continue right through until Christmas Eve. Children and parents can explore the town centre and collect stamps to enter the competition to win Padiham shopping vouchers.