Padiham Christmas Lights Switch On 2022: Crowds head to town centre as annual event spreads festive cheer
There was festive cheer galore as the crowds enjoyed Padiham Christmas Lights Switch On 2022.
By Laura Longworth
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Families headed to the town centre on the weekend to be entertained by live performances and a spectacular firework finale, and appearances were made by special guests Santa and one of his elves.Making its return this year was the Giant Snow Globe giving people a chance to capture magical moments on camera, and there was also a fairground, free face-painting and a Christmas market.