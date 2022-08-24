Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visual theatre and song project, Opal’s Comet draws on creation myths and oral storytelling tradition – a tragic, short story written by Burnley art group Mr Wilson’s artistic director Sonya ‘Boo’ Moorhead.

In response to recent global and personal events, the story was rewritten in 2021 and takes an allegorical form. It questions how we might navigate personal grief, loss and transformation.

Sonya said: “In 2020 and 2021 our families and communities experienced so much sadness and loss. Mr Wilson’s is known for colourful, musical celebrations but not everyone is ready to jump back into that. This year we have created something exceptionally beautiful and hopeful; Opal’s Comet meets people on their own terms, in their own neighbourhood and offers time and space to reflect.”

Opal's Comet will be appearing at the Burnley Canal Festival

The Opal’s Comet tour is a way to present this epic and hopeful story within the local landscape. Artist Steve Gumbley, assisted by Andy Plant, was commissioned to visualise and create a sculptural response to the Golden Barge, which will be transported along the canal for each performance.

Mr Wilson’s is a celebrated arts-producing organisation based in Burnley.