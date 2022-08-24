Opal's Comet will burn bright on Burnley's Leeds and Liverpool Canal
A magical, musical, story-telling boat will arrive on Burnley’s stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal for this weekend’s long-awaited return of the Burnley Canal Festival.
Visual theatre and song project, Opal’s Comet draws on creation myths and oral storytelling tradition – a tragic, short story written by Burnley art group Mr Wilson’s artistic director Sonya ‘Boo’ Moorhead.
In response to recent global and personal events, the story was rewritten in 2021 and takes an allegorical form. It questions how we might navigate personal grief, loss and transformation.
Sonya said: “In 2020 and 2021 our families and communities experienced so much sadness and loss. Mr Wilson’s is known for colourful, musical celebrations but not everyone is ready to jump back into that. This year we have created something exceptionally beautiful and hopeful; Opal’s Comet meets people on their own terms, in their own neighbourhood and offers time and space to reflect.”
Most Popular
The Opal’s Comet tour is a way to present this epic and hopeful story within the local landscape. Artist Steve Gumbley, assisted by Andy Plant, was commissioned to visualise and create a sculptural response to the Golden Barge, which will be transported along the canal for each performance.
Mr Wilson’s is a celebrated arts-producing organisation based in Burnley.
The collective of musicians who will perform the Opal's Comet song cycle for Mr Wilson's are: Sonya ‘Boo’ Moorhead as singer songwriter and director, John Ellis on piano (The Greyhounds, The Breath, Cinematic Orchestra) and Sarah Dale on cello (The Greyhounds, Stella Parton, Little Sparrow). Rachael Gladwin on harp (Guy Garvey, Corinne Bailey Rae) is also joining the line-up for the Burnley and Manchester performances.