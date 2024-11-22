Nineties pop icons East 17 to perform at East Lancashire Christmas lights switch-on
Rawtenstall Christmas On The Square will run from 1pm until 6pm, organised by the Rossendale 60s Festival Group in collaboration with Rossendale Borough Council, who partner with local entertainment venue St Mary’s Chambers, providing this year’s main stage, production and headline artist.
The event, which is hosted by Rossendale Radio, will also see the Water Village Band, Rossendale Ukulele Band, Colour Me Pop, Lareena Mitchell, The X-Rays, The McCaw School of Dance all performing, as well as the Valley Academy singing songs from ‘Nativity The Musical’.
There will also be children’s rides and a visit from Father Christmas. A 24ft Christmas tree will be switched on by nominated local children on the night accompanied by The Mayor of Rossendale Coun. Judith Driver.
East 17 will perform their headline set at 5pm.
