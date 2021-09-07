Nelson Civic Ladies Choir sing for joy after return from lockdown

The ladies are back together after a long enforced absence

The choir last sang together in March 2020 when they won first prize at the Skipton Music Festival. The first lockdown happened the following week, so they weren't even able to celebrate their victory together.

During the lockdown the choir continued to rehearse weekly using zoom, and even managed to produce some zoom videos for their Facebook page, but there is nothing quite like singing together.

During the summer they even tried an outdoor rehearsal with a picnic at Towneley Park.

Caroline Greaves, from the choir, said: "Our first meeting last week was a really joyous occasion as friends met up after such a long time apart. Our musical director John Garrett was definitely missing his 'mute' button."