Nelson Civic Ladies Choir sing for joy after return from lockdown
It's a case of music to their ears as Nelson Civic Ladies Choir are finally back singing after 18 months.
The choir last sang together in March 2020 when they won first prize at the Skipton Music Festival. The first lockdown happened the following week, so they weren't even able to celebrate their victory together.
During the lockdown the choir continued to rehearse weekly using zoom, and even managed to produce some zoom videos for their Facebook page, but there is nothing quite like singing together.
During the summer they even tried an outdoor rehearsal with a picnic at Towneley Park.
Caroline Greaves, from the choir, said: "Our first meeting last week was a really joyous occasion as friends met up after such a long time apart. Our musical director John Garrett was definitely missing his 'mute' button."
The choir meets at 7-30pm every Wednesday at St John's Church in Colne and are always looking for new members. So if you love singing, just turn up.