Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, which has members from all over the Pendle area, raised over £800 at their recent Concert for Ukraine which has been added to money raised from a number of raffles to bring the total to over £1,000.

Caroline Greaves, publicity officer, said: “There was a full audience for the concert on Saturday, which was held in St John's Church, Colne. The ladies choir was supported by Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir and friends from Colne Orpheus. The choirs performed a varied range of musical pieces, and finished with a joint performance of the very apt Prayer for Ukraine, an English translation of a traditional Ukraine hymn.

The Nelson Civic Ladies Choir perform a concert for Ukraine

Most Popular