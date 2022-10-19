Nelson Civic Ladies Choir and Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir hit the high notes for Ukraine
A collaboration concert in Colne has helped to raise £1,000 to help the people of Ukraine.
Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, which has members from all over the Pendle area, raised over £800 at their recent Concert for Ukraine which has been added to money raised from a number of raffles to bring the total to over £1,000.
Caroline Greaves, publicity officer, said: “There was a full audience for the concert on Saturday, which was held in St John's Church, Colne. The ladies choir was supported by Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir and friends from Colne Orpheus. The choirs performed a varied range of musical pieces, and finished with a joint performance of the very apt Prayer for Ukraine, an English translation of a traditional Ukraine hymn.
“The team at the Exchange Project at St John's were able to live stream the concert which meant that the choir also got donations from people unable to attend the concert in person.”