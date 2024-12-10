Music is their shared passion, and it shows.

That’s husband and wife team Scott and Davina Noddings Walker who are also two of Burnley’s best known DJs. Scott has been on the decks for around 35 years after he started DJing from an early age at weddings, parties and functions. He has also worked at nightclubs across the UK and abroad and was resident DJ at Burnley’s iconic Smackwater Jack’s for 27 years.

Davina, who has been on the decks on Fridays at Oskar’s bar in the run up to Christmas, has always had a keen interest in DJing. But she never had the opportunity to learn her DJing skills until recently, with the help of Scott. From August this year Davina took over Scott’s mantle at Smack’s on Saturdays while he works on promotions for the Ormerod Street bar. Davina qualified as an aerobics instructor 29 years ago and taught classes in local gyms, schools, church halls, nightclubs and even at Burnley Football Club during the mid 90’s.

Scott and Davina Noddings Walker are two of Burnley's best known DJs

The couple have their own company, Events by D&S Walker, mobile DJ company, offering a unique husband and wife team who both have a great passion for music. It also offers specialist lighting packages, audio systems, professional backdrops and selfie pod all for hire.

Davina said: “ We both just missed (well a handful of years off!) being born into the millennial generation and we grew up listening to the music of the 70’s, 80’s and the great 90’s so have a wide experience and collection of music.”

The couple met when Davina worked at the former Savannah’s nightspot at the weekend on reception and behind the bar and at Sidewalk 53 where Scott was resident DJ. She said: “When I became a qualified aerobic instructor in 1995 Scott worked in a local lighting & PA shop and I bought all my music equipment from him. We both really love all types of music, and we really do love working together…we really are best friends.”