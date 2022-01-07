Music and comedy nights returning to Barnoldswick

Spike

Peter’s venue, Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, have just announced further rescheduled dates for the venue in 2022 as well as remaining dates for this year and next.

The Rainhall Road venue also continues to host a whole array of rising artists, too – across all genres; folk, acoustic, country, alternative and more.

“I am determined that the people of our corner of Lancashire and beyond still have the chance to experience ‘live’ entertainment through these unprecedented times”, said Peter. “It is so important for everyone’s well-being that they can relax in a safe environment and enjoy some fabulous music”.

Several of the just-announced shows are to benefit ‘Concerts For The Kids’ a charity set up in 2017 by Peter and his wife Julie to benefit Alder Hey Childrens’ Hospital where Peter and Julie’s grandson received life-saving treatment.

They are both determined never to cease in their efforts to raise funds for the hospital.

“As long as fans continue to attend the ‘live’ fund-raising events, Julie and I will continue to purchase life-saving and life-changing equipment for Alder Hey” said Peter.

Countless international artists, including Jay and Merrill of The Osmonds, Big Country, From The Jam (with Bruce Foxton of The Jam) and comedian Phil Cool have all given their services free in the past.

The first of these benefit shows for 2022 features the North of England's hottest Blues, Soul and Boogie band - *The Stumble on January 12th.

February 6th sees the rescheduled date with ‘A Night On The Toon’ with *Spike, front man of Geordie Rock legends, The Quireboys with an Intimate evening of tunes and stories from across his colourful life in Rock'n'Roll. It takes some serious bottle (Jack Daniel's, perhaps?) and a good deal of ambition to up sticks at the age of 17 and seek fame and fortune in the Big Smoke. But Spike has always boasted both in abundance.

When the charismatic frontman formed The Quireboys in 1984 with songwriting partner Guy Bailey few predicted anything but a glorious failure for this quirky north-south alliance.

Yet within six years the band was riding high with a number two album and Spike was confirmed as a major international star. "The Quireboys is, and always has been, about having a good time and playing rock n roll you can sing and dance to.”