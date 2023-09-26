A musical mother and son will perform a soprano and organ recital at The David Smith Memorial Concert on October 7th.

Kate and Tom Daggett have put together an impressive programme of music, ranging from Alma del core by Antonio Caldara to the Coronation March from Le Prophète, for the event at St Peter's Church in Burnley at 11am.

Part of the church's Saturday morning concerts, Kate and Tom's recital is a tribute to former local solicitor and East Lancashire Coroner, David, who, along with his wife Caroline, organised the monthly events, up until his death last October.

And to mark David's love of music, Kate will perform one of his favourite pieces, Linden Lea, by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Kate, who currently sings in the choir at Padiham Road Methodist Church and has a particular passion for classical music, having trained under renowned opera singer and coach, Sean Ruane.

Soprano Kate Daggett and organist son Tom will perform a recital, ranging from Alma del core by Antonio Caldara to the Coronation March from Le Prophète, at St Peter's Church in Burnley

Well-known in Burnley, Kate has performed with Burnley Light Opera Society and with the highly acclaimed Renaissance singers at Blackburn Cathedral.

She is delighted to have her son, Tom, accompany her on pieces which range from Italian Arie antiche to English and Irish songs, musical theatre and opera.

Tom, is a conductor and organist and regarded as one of the leading musical educators in the UK. After nine years setting up an inspirational music partnership for thousands of children, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Tom, returned to his native Yorkshire, to become the new Director of Music and Schools Singing Programme at Sheffield Cathedral.

A graduate of Lincoln College at Oxford University, Tom worked in the community outreach in London and founded Hackney Choral in 2014. He is passionate about helping the underprivileged embrace their love of music and his new role will see him work in classrooms to enable as many children as possible to sing.

Admission to the concert is £7 for adults with students and under 18's free and this includes refreshments served from 10-30 am. and parking in the nearby school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm.