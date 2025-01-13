Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is where the majority of Swifties live in the UK, according to ticket sales 🎶👑

Taylor Swift is the topic of conversation again, as many reminisce about the lead up to her hallowed Era’s tour in 2024.

One music expert has revealed the location where the majority of tickets to the Era’s tour were sold in 2024.

Plus - here’s how you can enjoy more Taylor Swift with other like-minded Swifties ahead of her next tour.

This time last year, as the saying goes, many of us were eagerly awaiting the arrival of Taylor Swift to our shores as part of her record-breaking Era’s world tour.

It was worth the wait, with not only fans finally basking in the warm glow that is Taylor Swift performing (for some), but for business across the areas where the shows took place - with Dr. Peter Brooks of Barclays noting that the tour exemplified how spending on shared experiences enhances happiness, likening Swift's cultural impact to icons like Elvis and The Beatles.

Barclays also stated that the Era’s tour contributed an estimated £1 billion to the country's experience economy. This substantial boost was driven by over 1.2 million fans attending concerts across 15 nights in four major stadiums, with spending on tickets, merchandise, food, accommodation, and travel.

After her record-breaking tour on the United Kingdom in 2024, which area in the country has the most Taylor Swift fans per-person? | Getty Images/Canva

The tour's influence was particularly notable in London, where it was estimated to boost the city's economy by £300 million while additionally, Edinburgh experienced a £77 million economic boost due to the tour.

But even though those figures are incredible, it’s not where the majority of Taylor Swift tickets were sold; instead, those looking for the “hotbed” of Taylor Swift’s fandom in the United Kingdom might be interested to know Edinburgh didn't break the top five on the list.

So where did all those Taylor Swift fans in the UK originate from during her blockbuster 2024 UK tour?

Where were the majority of Taylor Swift tickets sold in the UK?

According to music expert Bethan Edwards, the majority of the tickets sold to see Taylor Swift on her UK tour was Manchester, with London coming in second and, surprisingly, Nottingham coming in third in terms of ticket sales.

That’s not to discount other areas though - according to Avid Panda, searches for Taylor Swift took place the most with Edinburgh netizens, accounting for 2,710 searches per 100,000 residents, followed closely behind are Leeds (2,571) and Glasgow (2,129).

I’m needing some more Taylor Swift in my life - help!

Still got an itch you just cannot scratch when it comes to congregating with other Swifties and enjoying live music? Swiftogeddon is a fan-driven celebration where Swifties unite to honour the musical genius of Taylor Swift. It's an all-night journey through her discography, featuring deep cuts, extended mixes, fan favorites, and all the hits.

You can discover where in your local area the next Swiftgeddon is taking place by visiting the official Swiftgeddon website for more information and local listings.

Did you attend Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concerts when she toured the United Kingdom in 2024? Share your experiences either getting tickets or attending one of the shows by leaving a comment down below.