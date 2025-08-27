Colne’s own Milltown Brothers are set for a landmark few months with the release of their new album, a string of live shows, and a brand-new book telling their remarkable story.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, who first broke onto the indie scene in 1989 with their Coming From The Mill EP, have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years.

After releasing Stockholm in 2020 to glowing reviews, their touring plans were put on hold by the pandemic. It wasn’t until August 2023 that they finally returned to the stage with a sold-out comeback gig at Hebden Bridge Trades Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milltown Brothers

Since then, the Milltown Brothers have packed out venues in London, returned triumphantly to the main stage at the Shiiine On Festival, and played a prestigious slot at Manchester Gorilla as part of Tim Burgess’s Merch Market.

Now, the band are back with their sixth studio album, Boogie Woogie, which will be released on September 12 via the Last Night From Glasgow label. The record, mixed by Chris Lewis of Groove Studios in Burnley, will be available on two shades of vinyl, CD and download. Its lead single, Time to Move On, will be released to radio and streaming platforms at the same time.

The album will be supported by a run of live dates, kicking off with two special launch nights at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on August 29 and 30. The band will also perform at Last Night From Glasgow Towers on September 12 and at St Mary’s Church in Stockport on September 19, opening night of the Mercury Climbing Festival. More gigs are set to follow across late summer and autumn as well.

Alongside the music, the Milltown Brothers are also the subject of a new book, which comes out on Thursday. And Jesus Danced (Twice) – The True Story of the Milltown Brothers, written by Nigel Wood, will chart the band’s rise from Lancashire beginnings to international recognition, with behind-the-scenes stories and rare photographs.

For a group once hailed as one of Britain’s most promising indie acts, 2025 is shaping up to be one of their most exciting years yet.