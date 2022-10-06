Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes, and the stage bring Milkshake! to life.

With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible.

The show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.

Milkshake! Live is coming to the Burnley Mechanics

Most Popular

Milkshake! Live “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting. Written by Miranda Larson, with creative direction and choreography by Derek Moran.

Two performances will be held at the Burnley Mechanics on Saturday, with one at 12pm and the other at 3-30pm.