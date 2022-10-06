Milkshake! Live coming to Burnley Mechanics
Calling all big kids and little kids, join Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at the Burnley Mechanics this weekend.
Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes, and the stage bring Milkshake! to life.
With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible.
The show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.
Milkshake! Live “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting. Written by Miranda Larson, with creative direction and choreography by Derek Moran.
Two performances will be held at the Burnley Mechanics on Saturday, with one at 12pm and the other at 3-30pm.
Tickets costing £16.50 for children / £18 adults / £61.50 family of four and can be booked by calling 01282 664400 or visit www.burnleymechanics.co.uk