Magician Ben Hart bringing storytelling and magic to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre

Hugely talented magician Ben Hart is bringing his unique mix of storytelling and magic to the Burnley Mechanics Theatre next month.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
He’s here for one night only as his UK-wide Jadoo tour rolls into town on Wednesday, November 1st, amid a flurry of five-star reviews.

Described as having an unparalleled reputation for making extraordinary works of magic, Hart is a member of The Inner Magic Circle (the highest position at The Magic Circle) and has collaborated with, and designed magic for, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Penn and Teller, Mission Impossible 7, and the Mischief Theatre to name a few.

His work has been seen on television including his own series, Ben Hart’s Life Hacks Hoax, for the BBC and on Britain's Got Talent - where he was a finalist; America’s Got Talent: The Champions; The One Show, and hundreds of other TV appearances around the world.

    Magician Ben Hart will be appearing at the Burnley Mechanics TheatreMagician Ben Hart will be appearing at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre
    Hart says: “Touring is my favourite aspect of the job. My show is full of very powerful magic and (this is) my strongest show yet. I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven't seen my work before and reconnect with people who have. Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated.”

    Tickets are available from the Burnley Mechanics box office and the show starts at 7-30pm.

    Burnley Mechanics Theatre is a Grade 2 Star listed building opened by HM Queen Elizabeth in 1987. It boasts impressive performance spaces, state-of-the art technical facilities and several spaces for socialising.

    It later became part of Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) and is now an integral part of the not-for-profit organisation that re-invests every penny of its operating surplus into the facilities and services it provides for the borough.

    In recent years the theatre’s year-round events programme has featured some of the biggest names in showbusiness such as Sir Ian McKellen, The Osmond’s, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Lee Nelson, Tim Vine, and the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

    The theatre also stages shows by local societies, including Burnley Light Opera and Burnley Pantomime Society, as well as dance and theatre schools showcasing their emerging talent.

