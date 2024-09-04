Lindisfarne Festival wraps up a spectacular 2024 and teases epic 10th anniversary in 2025.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the sun sets on another extraordinary Lindisfarne Festival, the excitement is already building for what promises to be the biggest and boldest celebration yet: the 10th anniversary showdown in 2025.

Following the success of this year's event, which saw thousands of festival-goers, affectionately known as 'Pilgrims,' descend upon the Northumberland coast, organisers are pledging that next year’s festival will be an unforgettable milestone.

Over 8,000 music lovers made their annual pilgrimage to Lindisfarne Festival last weekend, soaking up performances from musical legends including Orbital, Tom Walker, The Vaccines, and De La Soul. The sold-out ninth event was hailed by fands online as a true celebration of music, culture, and community, offering a unique blend of experiences across nine stages.

With over 200 artists performing, there was something for everyone, from the electrifying energy of the headline acts to the local charm of North East favorites like Lindisfarne, who delivered a show-stopping performance.

The Vaccines at this year's event.

In addition to the stellar music lineup, Lindisfarne Festival once again delivered on its promise of a holistic festival experience.

From early morning yoga sessions to rejuvenating gong baths and even an on-site sauna, festival-goers were treated to a range of wellness activities designed to set them up for a day of revelry. As the day turned to night, the party continued long into the early hours, with rave tents packed until 4 a.m, making it clear why Lindisfarne Festival is the ultimate end-of-summer party.

An official Lindisfarne Festival spokesperson expressed their delight with this year’s event, saying: “We are overwhelmed with the positive response to Lindisfarne Festival this year. It was a brilliant weekend, but there's still lots we can take and learn from the festival for next year’s event. We strive year on year to bring improvements to the festival! Next year is our 10th anniversary, and plans have already started to bring a very memorable 10th chapter! We’ll be bringing exciting updates on our social media in the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled.”

As Lindisfarne Festival gears up for its landmark 10th edition, festival-goers can expect an even more ambitious event. Early bird tickets for the 2025 festival will soon be on sale, offering dedicated fans the chance to secure their spot at what is set to be a truly historic occasion.

Lindisfarne Festival wraps up a spectacular 2024 and teases epic 10th anniversary in 2025.

With the festival’s reputation as a mainstay of the North East’s cultural calendar, the 10th anniversary promises to be a celebration of everything that makes Lindisfarne Festival special – from its stunning location overlooking Holy Island to its eclectic mix of music, art, and wellness.

Located less than an hour from both Edinburgh and Newcastle, yet offering a world of escapism, Lindisfarne Festival continues to be the UK’s best-kept-secret festival destination. As plans for the 2025 event take shape, attendees can look forward to a genre-hopping mishmash of must-see performances, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Northumberland’s Viking-invaded shores.

For those who dare to make the pilgrimage to this unique festival, 2025 is shaping up to be an unmissable experience. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and get ready to celebrate a decade of Lindisfarne Festival magic.

