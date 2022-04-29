Liam Gallagher and adidas make it a Wonderwall night for East Lancashire

The legendary former Oasis frontman rocked like only he can when he regaled gig-goers with a repertoire of his solo songs and cult classics from his Oasis days.

Super fans applied in their tens of thousands to attend the surprise, intimate gig – which announced the trainer partnership with the adidas Spezial range while raising vital funds for local homeless charity Nightsafe.

Liam debuted the new LG2SPZL shoe – a take on the iconic Barrington Smash - on stage at the concert at King George’s Hall which is celebrating its centenary year.

Liam Gallagher live on stage at King George's Hall, Blackburn

The adidas Spezial range was founded and curated by lifelong three-stripes fan Gary Aspden from Darwen.

The pair, who are good friends, have worked together on a number of projects over the past two decades, including the launch of their first collaborative shoe – the LG SPZL – in 2019.

The gig came hot on the heels of the release of Liam’s new single ‘Better days ’ and ahead of the launch of his third solo album on May 27th.

Fans - joined by celebrities including boxer Rick Hatton and loyal adidas Spezial follower Fenners from Soccer AM chanted Liam’s name as he arrived on stage just after 9pm.

During the thrilling set he debuted his new song ‘World in Need’ and performed Oasis anthems including Stand By Me, Slide Away and Cigarettes and Alcohol.

Closing his set with rock anthem Live Forever from the band’s debut Definitely Maybe album, and finally cult classic Wonderwall from follow-up album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the crows were transported to the heady days of the 90s.

There was also a poignant moment when he dedicated his new single ‘Better Days’ to Oasis guitarist Bonehead who has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Tweeting afterwards, the showman said: “Blackburn, Lancashire, top night!

“You smashed it. Thanks for having us. Until next time.”

Exclusive footage of the event will be available through the adidas CONFIRMED app soon.

Speaking afterwards, Gary, said: “What happened in Blackburn last night was so much more than a gig.

“It showed the importance of community and looking after one another.

“I am very grateful to both Liam Gallagher and adidas for supporting the idea.

Liam messaged me to say that it was a top crowd and described Nightsafe's efforts as 'Biblical'.

For the hundredth anniversary of King Georges Hall this truly was the birthday party. A Spezial night."

This is the third time Gary has shone the adidas spotlight on Blackburn. He was the driving force behind the hugely popular adidas Blackburn SPZL shoes and the Blackburn Spezial exhibition – which drew in thousands of visitors from around the world to the town.

This was followed up with the C.P. Company 50th anniversary event in an underground car park in Darwen last year - attracting a string of famous faces from Dynamo the Magician to Goldie and Shaun Ryder.

All three events have supported Nightsafe – a charity Gary is an ambassador of and is proud to support.

Jan Larkin, Nightsafe CEO, said: “We are thrilled that Liam and Gary have chosen to support Nightsafe at a time when our services are more needed than ever.

“Liam’s song ‘Better Days’ couldn’t be more poignant.

“Nightsafe can look forward to better days ahead thanks to last night’s event.”

With little over 2,000 tickets available, fans had to register through a ballot to be in with a chance of seeing the Oasis frontman perform.

Tuesday then saw crowds flock to Blackburn – running down the streets - when Gary revealed via instagram that an additional allocation of 200 tickets had been made available with many queuing for hours for one last chance to attend.

All those who were successful (including VIPs) were asked to make a £20 donation per ticket to Blackburn-based homeless charity Nightsafe – raising much needed funds and further raising the profile of the charity.

Boosting that figure is the proceeds from exclusive Liam Gallagher / adidas Spezial / Nightsafe merchandise was also available on the night – including t-shirts and posters.

Blackburn with Darwen is widely regarded as the birthplace of Spezial and the concert was the first time Liam has ever performed here in his entire career.

Chief Executive of Blackburn with Darwen Council, Denise Park added: “Thank you once again to Gary for putting Blackburn with Darwen on the map.

“What a huge coup to have Liam Gallagher perform at King George’s Hall in its 100th year.

“The gig has brought a real boost to the town while supporting the fantastic efforts of Nightsafe.”

On the night, Liam was supported by local Blackburn band The Illicits who were signed by Alan McGee to his Creation23 label.

They played their new single 'Play your Part' as part of a blistering, high energy set that received a fantastic reception from the packed crowd before Liam took to the stage.

Liam has now joined the lineage of music legends who have played at the grade II listed King George’s Hall – from the likes of David Bowie and the Beatles to The Clash and The Stone Roses.

adidas Spezial is premium statement collection that is inspired by the adidas archive. The collection, curated by Gary Aspden brings back lost gems and creates new hybrids that would not look out of place in a 1980s catalogue.