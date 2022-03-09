Kiki Dee to kick off Queen's Jubilee celebrations in Burnley

The legendary singer is performing on a star-studded Cliviger Sounds Festival line-up, which will run alongside the Queen’s Jubilee Weekend.

The festival, to be held in a luxury marquee on the Kettledrum Estate, Red Lees Road, is taking place on June 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri open up the festival on the Thursday, with a host of other acts, including China Crisis, Andy Fairweather, Phil Johari, and Swing Commanders appearing throughout the weekend.

Just 250 tickets are available for the Kiki Dee concert, which is being sponsored by Pendle Hill Properties.

Managing director Andrew Turner said: “Kiki Dee has been a huge star for years and I grew up with her music, so to be able to see her live in Burnley will be amazing. The show sounds really interesting and it’s a chance to see her close up.”