Fans of the 80s won’t need a DeLorean to travel back to their favourite decade – they just need to hop on a bus to Rawtenstall for an awesome night of music.

The popular Kick Up The 80’s band will be performing at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Saturday, November 25th.

Expect a fun-filled, high energy show featuring costume changes, guest star appearances and a varied set full of faithfully recreated essential 80’s classics.Formed in 1999 with over 23 years performing sell out shows across the country, Kick Up The 80’s are the UK’s premier, longest running and most popular live tribute to the 80’s.

Kick Up The 80s will be performing at St Mary's Chambers, Rawtenstall

The seasoned four piece have appeared with 80’s legends such as ABC, Go West, Bad Manners, Kajagoogoo and Jaki Graham.

The band perform from a repertoire featuring over 60 artists from Adam Ant to Wham!, and covering all the iconic 80’s music genres from New Romantic to Ska via Heavy Rock and Electronica.