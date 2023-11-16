Joy to the World 2023 Christmas celebration at Trinity Hub in Clitheroe
Joy to the World 2023, a concert featuring Ribble Valley Choir and orchestra, and produced in collaboration with Clitheroe Christians in Partnership, will include items for the audience, and will also be recalling important anniversaries and recent events.
Starting at 3pm, the concert is free to attend and will end around 4-15pm when mince pies and hot drinks will be served.
Both Ribble Valley and Clitheroe mayors will be in attendance and there will be a collection for Christian Aid at the end.
Mr Steuart Kellington, who conducts Ribble Valley Choir and orchestra said: “I look forward every year to conducting the choir again as we prepare for the Joy to the World concert. It has evolved over the last 13 years and is a popular town event, probably because of the variety of items we include.
“Traditional carols with audience participation are included as in a conventional carol service but we also enjoy amusing, but relevant, drama items and recall anniversaries and recent events. For me, the concert heralds the start of Christmas!”
If you would like to sing in Ribble Valley Choir or play in the orchestra at this concert, contact [email protected].
The concert is at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub on Parson Lane in the town.
The Trinity Hub is a collection of five churches within the local Methodist community. They are Chatburn, Paythorne, Trinity (Clitheroe), Waddington, and Whalley.