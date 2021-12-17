Josh Hindle lights up Christmas with beautiful Bublé candlelit show

Josh in full swing

Despite poor weather, cold nights and on going pandemic worries, the sell-out audience turned up in full festive cheer ready for a night of Christmas music by Michael Bublé, but performed by Lancashire’s own Mr Bublé, Josh Hindle.

Each audience member was treated to a complimentary glass of mulled wine and mince pie on entry before taking their seats within the crook barn which to everyone’s joy was filled with candles, Christmas lights and decorations. Christmas music played as the audience members waited for the show to start.

To say Josh performed solo to tracks for the majority of the evening , you would have thought he was with his live band at a bigger venue. He held the room in the palm of his hand all night performing some of the most beautiful Christmas and great American songbook songs we’ve all come to love.

The song that opened the show was non other than ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ and we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Josh smiled away all night whilst adding lots of comedy moments and even inviting along another local singer Jess McGlinchey to perform five duets and also giving her a moment in the spotlight to perform a solo ‘Man with the bag’. Both of them complimented each other so well with on-point harmonies and charisma. It was great to see Josh keeping up with his tradition of inviting along a guest.

The night was performed in two halves allowing the audience to top of their glasses at the bar before the second half. I would encourage those wanting to go to get a ticket but sadly, the shows sold out months ago!

Josh did mention that for those who enjoyed the show and who want to see him perform with his live swing band, that he will be performing a ‘Kings of swing’ show at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre on April 23rd shortly before jetting off to Greece to support the incredible Jane McDonald in concert. Josh also has a surprise in late January / February , but did say he can’t say anything more on this yet so we will be keeping our eyes peeled for whatever that may be!

It was great to see Josh doing so well in his career singing all over the country in what was mentioned as his 10th year in the industry.

Audience members entered the room feeling rather down about all the uncertainty about Christmas and the world, but left with a spring in their step, a big smile on their face and bags full of Christmas cheer.