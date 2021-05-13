Indie icons James to play Lancaster's Highest Point Festival

James at the MEN. Credit: Nathan Whittaker

The Manchester legends were recently included on the bill after organisers added an extra night to their long-awaited event in Williamson Park, Lancaster, this September.

The additional night of the live music, taking place on Thursday, September 2nd, will be headlined by James, with support from the Lightning Seeds and Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

Highest Point Festival, which was originally set to take place in May 2020, will now span three nights, from the Thursday to Saturday, September 4th, with a bigger capacity and brand new stage.

The full line up for the event was announced last month and boasts a plethora of acts, with headliners to include Rag’N’Bone Man, Rudimental, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Hybrid Minds and The Futureheads.

The biggest open-air music festival in the region, Highest Point sets to welcome 25,000 ticket holders to a fun-filled musical weekend, in the incredible setting of Williamson Park. Guests can expect to see more than one hundred artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site.

The full festival lineup is as follows:

THURSDAY LINE UP: James / Lightning Seeds / Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

FRIDAY LINE UP: Rudimental (DJ set) / Wilkinson (DJ set) / Becky Hill / Ella Eyre / Richy Ahmed / Sam Divine / General Levy / 3D (Dave Seaman, Darren Emerson & Danny Howells) / Crazy P Soundsystem / Do Not Sleep / Josh Butler / East End Dubs / Seb Zito / Luuk Van Dijk / K-Klass / Monki / / Jess Bays / PBR Streetgang / James Holroyd & many more

SATURDAY DAY LINE UP: Rag'N'Bone Man / Clean Bandit (DJ Set) / Hybrid Minds / The Futureheads / Hannah Wants / Ms Banks / Gentleman's Dub Club / Dimension / Friction / Ilyus & Barrientos / Pax / The Lottery Winners / The Lovely Eggs / The Cuban Brothers / Emerald / Charlotte OC / Graeme Park / Anton Powers / Matt Thiss / Funkademia / Lovedose / Demented Disco / The Hiphopalipz / Gareth Brooks / Juice Box & many more

Final release tickets for the festival are still available, with tickets for Friday at £45, and tickets for Saturday costing £55.

Though restrictions due to Covid set to be lifted in June 2021, the festival organisers will be following any government guidance at the time of the festival.