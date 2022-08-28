In pictures: Miles of smiles at Lytham Food and Drink Festival - thousands flock to enjoy the sunny Bank Holiday weekend
The annual Lytham Food and Drink Festival proved a big attraction over the sunny August Bank Holiday weekend, with tens of thousands of people flocking to Lowther Gardens.
Vendors included: St Annes Bakehouse, Senor Paella, Crafty Clarence, Bardini, Mr Murray's Scotch Eggs, Cyprus Kouzina, Flying Pig Pizza, Thai Food Van, Barking Bakery, Pick Me Up Truck, Striped Pig, Blueberry Hill Preserves, Wild Wings, Legendary Kitchen, R Coffee, Lytham Gin, Brooks Gelato, English Lakes Ice Cream, Elvins and Mrs Dowsons.
The three-day Saturday to Monday event also included a wide variety of entertainment from fairground rides to jugglers.
Here are some pictures of day one of the event on Saturday.