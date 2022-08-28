In pictures: Fun in the sun at St Annes Music Festival
St Annes Music Festival in Ashton Gardens kicked off yesterday – the first of three days of Bank Holiday weekend entertainment.
By Jon Peake
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:29 am
The free event organised by St Annes Town Council runs from noon to 10pm on all three days, featuring around 40 acts on two stages plus fairground rides and a wide selection of food and drink vendors.
Here are some pictures from day one of the festival yesterday (Saturday).
