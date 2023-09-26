TV celebrity Antonella Brollini, known to her fans as ‘Aunty Nelly’ was the star attraction at a ‘Back to the 80’s’ event in Burnley at the weekend.

The popular ‘agony aunt,’who has appeared on many TV shows including Stephs Packed Lunch, This Morning, Truth or Mare and The Customer is Always Right hosted the event at Hidden in Cow Lane.

It was organised by friends and fellow DJs Neil Catlow and Dino Course and was their third event aimed at the over 25s.

It follows the success of a night they hosted in July featuring trail blazing Burnley born DJ Anne Savage. Danni Britch ‘Making it Madonna’ was the headline act on Saturday and piano playing and singing double act the Lomax Brothers Neil AKA DJ Cat, were on the decks alongside DJ Bam Bam.

