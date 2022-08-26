Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-loved country show has been postponed for the last two years, and its organisers are excited to welcome visitors back for 2022 with a host of entertainment, animals, crafts, music and more.

Julie Bennett, chairman of the Hodder Valley Show Committee, said: “We’re delighted to be holding the Show once again after making the difficult decision to postpone in recent years, due to covid concerns and the need to keep our visitors and exhibitors safe.

“The show moves between Slaidburn, Newton and Dunsop Bridge each year, and this year will be held in Dunsop Bridge.

A previous Hodder Valley Show

"We have stunt shows scheduled that combine bikes and parkour, live music from Slaidburn Silver Band, sheepdog trials, a pets parade, cattle fancy dress, our famous fell run, arts, crafts, fantastic local food and drink, a sheep shearing display, children’s forest school activities with Thorneyholme School, vintage tractors, egg catching, children’s and adult races, a well stocked bar, and everything else you could possibly want from an agricultural show set in beautifully scenic surroundings.

“As always, the Agricultural section is a vibrant showcase of native and continental breeds, highlighting the hard work and pride in farming at the heart of the Hodder Valley. There will be around 95 cattle and 245 sheep exhibited.

“To ensure the Show continues to improve and delight visitors - as it has for the last 76 years – we’ll also have suggestion boxes in the craft tents, so people can tell us what they’d like to see more of in the coming years.

“We already have some big ideas for 2023, and welcome yours to make our show even better.”

HVS Pedal vs Parkour will be appearing at Hodder Valley Show

This year’s Show President Edward Parkinson added: “There’s a lot of effort goes into hosting the show, and it’s all pulled together by Julie and our committee, which is made up of hard-working farmers and friends who aim to provide visitors with an insight into how our rural community works; celebrating skills, showcasing produce and providing a grand day out for visitors to remember.”