A little bit of history was made in Burnley at the weekend with the staging of the first ever show its kind in the town.

Burnley’s former Mayor and now Lord Wajid Khan was among the audience for Heer Ranjha, an adapted stage play version of Pakistan’s Waris Shah's famous love story, equivalent to Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

It was a sell out in Liverpool, Manchester and Bury and the family friendly production, the second one to be produced by the South Asian Music Arts Council, played to a packed Burnley Youth Theatre. The leader of Burnley Council Coun. Afrasiab Anwar and other local dignitaries were also in the audience.

The cast of Heer Ranjha, an adapted stage play version of Pakistan’s Waris Shah's famous love story, equivalent to Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Told in Punjabi the drama is based around the original love story retold through the eyes of director Saif Rehman