Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to Padiham Comedy Club at The Lawrence Hotel

Laughter is good for the soul.

That's why The Lawrence Hotel in Church Street, Padiham, is offering two free tickets to the Padiham Comedy Club.

The event is this Saturday from 6-30pm and stars comedians Vince Atta, David Eagle, and MC Dean Coughlin. Final act to be confirmed. Dining is at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Hotel director, Michael Huckerby, said: “Now in its 5th year, The Lawrence brings the best comedians from all over the UK right here to Padiham.”

The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Vince Atta has performed all over Europe and creates live music fused with stand-up, storytelling and audience interaction. David Eagle is an equally accomplished folk musician as he is a professional stand up comic. And former tattoo artist and podcast host, Dean Coughlin, has wowed festival crowds as far as New Zealand and Australia.

To win two general admission tickets, please email [email protected] with your full name and phone number, and “Comedy competition” as the subject headline by Thursday at 9am.