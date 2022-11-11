First look inside new £11.4 million UK science and discovery attraction, Eureka! Science + Discovery, less than an hour's drive away from Lancashire
Eureka! Science + Discovery, a landmark new £11.4m visitor attraction aiming to inspire a new generation of young people about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths (STEAM) has opened its doors to the public.
Expected to draw in around 180,000 visitors per year to its home on the banks of the River Mersey, directly opposite Liverpool’s iconic ‘Three Graces’ and set in one of the terminals of the world famous Mersey Ferries, the attraction builds on the success of Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Yorkshire and is the first expansion of the brand anywhere else in the world.
The attraction includes hundreds of hands-on and interactive activities and fun learning experiences based on key themes relevant to everyone’s daily life. These include zones exploring the wonderful uniqueness of our Bodies, all the things that are part of the fabric and spaces of our Homes, and Nature where questions ranging from the smallest critters to the big questions around climate action are explored.
For more details visit eurekadiscovery.org.uk