Spectators lined the streets of Colne as some of the UK's top cycling talent raced through the town centre for the thrilling penultimate stage of the prestigious British Cycling Lloyd's National Circuit Series.

In a night packed with high-speed action, the crowd was treated to a series of spectacular races on the 830-metre circuit, with elite riders battling it out.

Matias Malmberg from AIRTOX - Carl Ras claimed victory in the Fort Vale National Open Race, while Anna Morris stormed to the top spot in the Women's Race, which took place for the second time in Colne following its debut in 2024.

The evening also saw Graham Briggs from Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy and Lucy Morley from Velotik Racing Team take the wins in the Coalition Facilities Management Support Races.

Elsewhere, rising stars Josh McClune, Olivia Smallshaw, Laurence Denney and Harriet Sleightholm triumphed in the Youth A and B races, sponsored by The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

Len Woffindin, event organiser, said: "The cycling was brilliant from start to finish. Colne once again showed why it's such a special venue for town centre racing. The support from local businesses, sponsors, and spectators was phenomenal - we couldn't have asked for a better night."

Nathan Cutler, from Colne Town Council, added: "It was incredible to see Colne buzzing with energy and excitement. The Grand Prix is a flagship event for us - it puts Colne on the map and brings our community and visitors together in such a positive way. A huge thank you to everyone who made it happen."

For full details, visit www.colnegrandprix.org.uk

Here are eight fabulous photos of the event:

1 . Colne Grand Prix 2025 Matias Malmberg won the Fort Vale National Open Race. Credit: Larry Hickmott. Photo: Larry Hickmott Photo Sales

2 . Colne Grand Prix 2025 Anna Morris won the Fort Vale National Women;s Race. Credit: Larry Hickmott. Photo: Larry Hickmott Photo Sales

3 . Colne Grand Prix 2025 Colne Grand Prix 2025. Credit: Larry Hickmott. Photo: Larry Hickmott Photo Sales

4 . Colne Grand Prix 2025 Colne Grand Prix 2025. Credit: Larry Hickmott. Photo: Larry Hickmott Photo Sales