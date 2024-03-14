EastEnders star Shaun Williamson bringing his 'Barrioke' show to St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson is set to swap Albert Square for Rossendale when he brings his hugely successful karaoke party to St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Saturday.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Mar 2024, 22:04 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 22:04 GMT
Shaun Williamson rose to fame playing the role of Barry Evans in EastEnders from 1994 until 2004, since then the actor has starred in a variety of other TV roles including sitcom “Extras” and “Life’s Too Short”.

More recently Shaun has focused his talents on Barrioke! A unique feel-good show that has been described as “The ultimate karaoke party”.

The British TV icon will be performing a set of the hottest hits on the planet, karaoke sing-along style and members of the audience could end up on stage dueting with the man himself.

    Since the show was created, Barrioke has taken the UK festival circuit by storm performing to crowds in there thousands and has toured relentlessly selling out venues up and down the country.

    Shaun presents the show with his trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous atmosphere that people will never forget.

    Venue owner John Patrick said: “We are really looking forward to the return of Shaun or ‘Barry’ as he is affectionately known to fans, to the venue.

    “The feedback is always incredible across the board, most venues tend to book the show again and again. It’s set to be another great night and all of us at St Mary’s Chambers are very excited to bring yet another big name to the venue and to Rossendale.”

    Tickets are available online via www.stmaryslive.com or by calling the box office on 01706 223 222.