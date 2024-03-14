Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Williamson rose to fame playing the role of Barry Evans in EastEnders from 1994 until 2004, since then the actor has starred in a variety of other TV roles including sitcom “Extras” and “Life’s Too Short”.

More recently Shaun has focused his talents on Barrioke! A unique feel-good show that has been described as “The ultimate karaoke party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British TV icon will be performing a set of the hottest hits on the planet, karaoke sing-along style and members of the audience could end up on stage dueting with the man himself.

Most Popular

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson brings his 'Barrioke' show to St Mary's Chambers in Rawtenstall

Since the show was created, Barrioke has taken the UK festival circuit by storm performing to crowds in there thousands and has toured relentlessly selling out venues up and down the country.

Shaun presents the show with his trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous atmosphere that people will never forget.

Venue owner John Patrick said: “We are really looking forward to the return of Shaun or ‘Barry’ as he is affectionately known to fans, to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The feedback is always incredible across the board, most venues tend to book the show again and again. It’s set to be another great night and all of us at St Mary’s Chambers are very excited to bring yet another big name to the venue and to Rossendale.”