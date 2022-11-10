Train fans old and young can enjoy East Lancashire Railway's new and improved Santa Specials this festive season.

Families can kick start their Christmas festivities with an expanded enchanting voyage through the magical Irwell Valley on board a real heritage steam train with lots of seasonal surprises.

The Winter Wonderland at East Lancashire Railway opens its doors early, with the first train leaving Bury Bolton Street with Santa aboard on Saturday, November 26th. Train rides continue through the month and December.

East Lancashire Railway’s Santa Specials steaming through the Irwell Valley - as Winter Wonderland opens early.

Guests can meet old favourites like the Elves as well as new characters including the magical talking Christmas tree, Mrs Claus and ELR’s very own Ice Princess before having a singalong with a chorus of musical polar bears.

The festive fun continues aboard one of the railway’s unique and popular heritage steam trains where guests will enjoy an 80 minute round trip from Bury to Rawtenstall Station and meet Christmas characters, including Santa himself who will be handing out gifts while the merry old brass band play traditional Christmas favourites with guests encouraged to sing along.

Grown-ups can look forward to a mince pie and a festive tipple or soft drink while children get stuck into chocolate, juice and their brand new ELR festive activity packs.

Mike Kelly, Chairman at ELR, said: “For over thirty years, generations have been enjoying Christmas at ELR. Last year, I met a family of four generations who had been coming every year since the first Santa Special was launched. This year, our Santa Specials are bigger and better than ever before with lots of new festive characters to meet and an upgraded Winter Wonderland for an even more magical experience.

