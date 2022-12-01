Cult Manchester band The Happy Mondays' maraca man Bez performing at Colne Muni
Bez – The Happy Mondays maraca shaking mad man is coming to Colne’s Muni Theatre - bringing the vibes with a non-stop party of 90s dance and indie anthems from back in the day.
Taking to the mic, the ‘Madchester’ legend will be bringing his energetic live DJ and MC show, which pays homage to the greatest hits from the 90s – with his iconic dance moves and plenty of interaction with the audience.
Plus, there will be a second DJ playing a 'Madchester' set before Bez takes to the stage to really get the party started.
So come along and paaaaaarty with Bez at The Muni Theatre, Colne – it’s going to be a good one.
Over 18’s only.
The gig takes place on Friday, December 2nd when doors will open at 7pm for an 8pm start. Tickets costing £18 can be booked online or £21 on the door.