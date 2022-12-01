Taking to the mic, the ‘Madchester’ legend will be bringing his energetic live DJ and MC show, which pays homage to the greatest hits from the 90s – with his iconic dance moves and plenty of interaction with the audience.

Plus, there will be a second DJ playing a 'Madchester' set before Bez takes to the stage to really get the party started.

So come along and paaaaaarty with Bez at The Muni Theatre, Colne – it’s going to be a good one.

Bez from the Happy Mondays is to peform at the Colne Muni on Friday

Over 18’s only.