Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Firework Display 2022 set for dazzling night after roaring success last year

All the proceeds will go to Ribble Valley Foodbank, Crossroads, First Responders, Clitheroe Dolphins, Child Action Northwest, Foundation for Ribble Valley Families, East Lancs Health Trust (ELHT&Me), Ribble Valley Netball, Friends of Serenity, St Mary Magdelene’s Scout Group, Ribble FM, Spring into Phab, St Michaels & St John’s RC Primary School and Friends of Pendle School.

Andy Belcham, Chair of the Bonfire Project Team, said: “As ever we’re committed to bringing a superb family event to Clitheroe filled with great entertainment, food and music for all who attend. Our organising team, along with the many, many volunteers who make this event happen, has been working hard behind the scenes to hopefully match the sell-out event we hosted last year – and in doing so, raise thousands of pounds for these charities.”