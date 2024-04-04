Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 40 strong choir has won over 30 first placings in competitions and entertained audiences in Spain, Holland, Italy and Germany. It also has several recordings, radio broadcasts and television appearances to its credit, including BBC ‘Songs of Praise’. Its repertoire extends to over 300 pieces, including both sacred and secular music, opera choruses, songs from the shows and popular music, and some special arrangements.

Musicall director Dorian Kelly, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the choir, is a professionally trained musician in trumpet and piano at The Royal College of Music and has performed with Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Neil Diamond, Jamie Cullum and The Drifters.

The Saddleworth Male Voice Choir are to sing at this year's Ribble Valley Music Festival

Also, back by popular demand, is lyric soprano Elizabeth Phillips, who has performed at the BBC Manchester ‘Last Night of the Proms’ and appeared on various TV programmes including ‘My Favourite Hymns’ and ‘Stars in Their Eyes.’ She also reached the final in Classic FM “Search for an Angel” competition. Notable roles include Butterfly in the inaugural Manchester International Festival production of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ Nettie in ‘Carousel,’ Lady Thiang in ‘The King and I,’ and Mother Abbess in ‘The Sound of Music.’