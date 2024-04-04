Choir that appeared on BBC's 'Songs of Praise' with musical director who has performed with Shirley Bassey and Frank Sinatra to perform in Ribble Valley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 40 strong choir has won over 30 first placings in competitions and entertained audiences in Spain, Holland, Italy and Germany. It also has several recordings, radio broadcasts and television appearances to its credit, including BBC ‘Songs of Praise’. Its repertoire extends to over 300 pieces, including both sacred and secular music, opera choruses, songs from the shows and popular music, and some special arrangements.
Musicall director Dorian Kelly, who is celebrating his 10th anniversary with the choir, is a professionally trained musician in trumpet and piano at The Royal College of Music and has performed with Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Neil Diamond, Jamie Cullum and The Drifters.
Also, back by popular demand, is lyric soprano Elizabeth Phillips, who has performed at the BBC Manchester ‘Last Night of the Proms’ and appeared on various TV programmes including ‘My Favourite Hymns’ and ‘Stars in Their Eyes.’ She also reached the final in Classic FM “Search for an Angel” competition. Notable roles include Butterfly in the inaugural Manchester International Festival production of ‘Madame Butterfly,’ Nettie in ‘Carousel,’ Lady Thiang in ‘The King and I,’ and Mother Abbess in ‘The Sound of Music.’
Tickets which are £10, for the concert at 7-30pm on Saturday, April 27th, are available by calling 01254 384893 or email to [email protected]. All surplus proceeds will go the St Helens Church, Waddington, the venue for the evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.