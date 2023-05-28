Chipping Steam Fair: 18 fabulous pictures on a gloriously sunny opening day in Lancashire

Chipping Steam Fair opened for the Bank Holiday weekend yesterday (Saturday) on a beautiful, sunny day.

Running on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 27-29) at the Green Lane Showground, Chipping, in Preston, the steam fair is expected to see thousands of enthusiastic visitors over the course of the three-day event.

With hundreds of exhibits, an artisan market, live music and dancing into the night, beer tent, arena entertainment, trophy presentation and the stunning steam engines, plus plenty to do for the youngsters, there is absolutely loads to see and do if you fancy popping along.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard took some fabulous pictures yesterday – here they are …

