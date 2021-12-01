Burnley's iconic Crow Wood Leisure celebrates 20th anniversary

Founded by entrepreneur Andrew Brown, the venue has grown massively over the years to include various sporting pursuits as well as an award-winning hotel and spa complex.

Today (Wednesday) Crow Wood turns 20 and is hosting a wide range of activities to celebrate the milestone.

A special lunch was held on Tuesday for all the loyal staff who have been at Crow Wood for the full 20 years to commemorate and thank them for the part they have played in the businesses history.

Andrew Brown (centre) with staff and members of Crow Wood Leisure, clebrating its 20th anniversary

A Leisure Club Christmas party for members of Crow Wood Leisure was held today for members, some of whom have been attending since the very start and have provided key feedback on their journey with Crow Wood over the years.

A prosecco reception and commemorative Crow Wood polo shirt has also been given to loyal members.

Meanwhile, guests visiting Bertram’s and Wilfred’s restaurants were given commemorative biscuits supplied by Farm House Biscuits.