But a new video made by a rapper, music producer and former award winning breakdancer is showcasing the town as a vibrant, friendly place to be and a tight-knt community where everyone is always willing to help each other.

And the showreel by Lee Abbott has already clocked up to 50,000 views on YouTube. “The message I want to get across is that we all have our struggles and it is ok to reach out for help,” said Lee who is Burnley born and bred.

Lee Abbott's video on Burnley has racked up 50,000 views on You Tube

“No-one, whoever they are, should be ashamed to ask for help, whether that’s from a foodbank or counselling. There is absolutely no shame in it.”

Lee admitted that he has struggled with anxiety issues himself but after seeking support and counselling he now has coping mechanisms in place to help ground him. He added: “My spirit has been broken in the past and I want to get the message out how important it is for people to reach out and talk about their problems as there is so much help out there.”

In the video his rap refers to the different areas of Burnley that are their own self contained communities, such as Burnley Wood, Ightenhill and Rosegrove. He also talks about how humble Burnley people area and how they ‘stick together’ in tough times.

Lee added: “The pandemic followed by the cost of living crisis has hit families in Burnley really hard but I feel that we can pull together and come through it. That’s the spirit of Burnley the ‘it’ll be reet’ attitude that makes us so strong.”

Lee (46), who is a support worker, went to the former Towneley High School in Burnley before studying at the University of Derby. He went on to join a breakdance crew that won three British titles and competed all over the world. This is where he earned the moniker ‘Seek the Northerner.’

The team dominated the dance scene for around six or seven years and also performed for several big name celebrities.