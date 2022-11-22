The returning Burnley Record Collectors’ Fair will be held in Burnley Market Hall’s food court on Saturday from 9am until 4pm.

Premier Fairs is bringing 13 traders to the town centre venue, with thousands of LP records and 45s up for sale.

A free Antiques Roadshow style service will also be on site, where collectors will be able to have their prized possessions valued. Buyers will be happy to purchase unwanted records.

CDs and DVDs, plus memorabilia, will also be available. Entry to the fair is free.

Organiser Adrian Melling said: “These events were regular happenings at the old centre spot, then later at the Keirby Hotel in the 1980s. This is a re-launch of the old circuit, and is planned to take place every eight or nine weeks throughout 2023.”