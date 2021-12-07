Burnley pub's 'Christmas on the Cobbles' event to showcase original music
A Burnley pub is gifting live music lovers a selection box of original talent in the run up to Christmas.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:38 pm
The Royal Dyche's 'Christmas on the Cobbles' takes place on Sunday, December 19th, and will feature live performances from The Kanes, The Charly Syndrome, and Nascent.
Visitors to the event, which is being held in an outdoor heated marquee, will also be treated to Christmas food and market stalls.
Admission is free.