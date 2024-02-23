Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, May 4th and 5th, Burnley Live will feature a huge selection of top local talent, performing across a variety of pubs and bars throughout the town. As part of the festival, a small stage will be constructed in Ormerod Street outside Mojitos and Remedy, where artists, including Biscuit Brothers, Supernova, Bad Habits and Roadkill Revival will be performing from noon until 9pm on both days.

A host of other venues are currently finalising their line-ups, and the Star Wars' Imperial Alliance have also been drafted in to make an appearance in Charter Walk.

Burnley Live is taking place across the early May Bank Holiday weekend

Madge Nawaz, Remedy owner and Burnley Live co-organiser, said: "We want this to be the springboard for something even bigger. Burnley deserves a huge music festival the town can be proud of. That can only happen if all the venues pull together, and the people come out and support it. We started Burnley Live with one aim – get more people into town. We're getting more backing now, which is fantastic, but there's still no funding. Remedy and Mojitos are paying for the stage again this year, but it's great to see that things are moving in the right direction.

"We have some fantastic local artists in Burnley and the surrounding area, and it's looking like there's going to be 20, 30 plus bands playing across the entire weekend. We can't wait for it!'

Burnley BID Project Manager Laura Diffey said: “The event might still be a couple of months off yet but we’re already getting excited to bring music, energy, and vibrancy to Burnley town centre for an entire weekend of fun.

“Showcasing talented local musicians and performers, as well as a range of Burnley’s great hospitality venues, this community-oriented event proved a big hit in 2023 and we can’t wait for it to return even bigger and better this May.

“Acts have already started being announced over on the Discover Burnley website, so make sure you head there to start planning your weekend!”

Charter Walk Centre Manager Debbie Hernon said: “We are excited to be welcoming back Burnley Live to the town centre. It is a fantastic celebration of what Burnley’s nighttime economy has to offer and Charter Walk are proud to be supporting the event by hosting complimentary entertainment throughout the day on Saturday 4th May.”