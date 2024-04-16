Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place over the May Day Bank Holiday Weekend – May 4 to May 6 – the event will feature performances from a range of acts across town centre venues.

From karaoke and covers, to DJ sets and original music, The Loom, Inn on the Wharf, Big Window, The Palazzo, The Swan, The Coal Yard, Penny Black, Hidden, Kestrel Suite, and the Little White Horse will all be involved.

Burnley Live 2023. Photo: Andy Ford

Charter Walk is set to feature a range of activities on the Saturday including performances from a South American band and an appearance from Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. And on Ormerod Street, live music will be filling the air on a specially erected stage outside Remedy and Mojitos.

Elsewhere, the finest local produce and crafts will be available at the Artisan Market, and over in Burnley Markets, visitors will find a range of delicious food offerings as part of their ‘Festival of Food for a Fiver’ deal.

The festival – which is being delivered by Discover Burnley in collaboration with Mojitos and Remedy – forms part of a series of events and activities organised by Burnley Business Improvement District, with the organisation striving to boost footfall in Burnley and raise awareness of what the town has to offer.

Madge Nawas and Adam Brown, who run Remedy and Mojitos, respectively, said: "The last Burnley Live in town, which included a live stage in Ormerod Street, was a huge success.

Supernova playing at Burnley Live 2023. Photo: Andy Ford

"It is difficult putting on events like this, because funding is so limited, but when you see so many people coming out, and enjoying some of the best live acts around, it's a fantastic feeling.

"It's also great seeing so many other bars get involved. Venues working together, hosting different types of live music, at different times throughout the weekend, is what Burnley needs. We can't wait to see a packed out Burnley this May Day Bank Holiday weekend."

Brian Parker, who runs Inn on the Wharf with Craig Elliott, said: "Live music is at the heart of everything we do at Inn on the Wharf. Since we opened at the end of last year, we have been fully committed to putting on incredible acts every week, and the upcoming Burnley Live weekend will be no different. It's great to see so many venues across the town coming together for an event that not only showcases the fabulous local talent we have , but gives people a reason to come out and enjoy themselves earlier."

Little White Horse owner James Gibb said: "Supporting local artists, and local events like Burnley Live, is something we're extremely keen on doing here at the Little White Horse. People are starting to come into town earlier now, which is great to see. Hopefully, that trend continues over May Day Bank Holiday Weekend, and maybe those people who haven't been out in Burnley for a while come down and see how things are starting to change.”

Burnley BID project manager Laura Diffey said: “The countdown is well and truly on now, and I’m certain the people of Burnley and beyond will enjoy the line-up of talented performers and musicians that will be taking to the stage. t’s not just about the music though. There’s lots to see and do in Charter Walk and at the Artisan Market for the whole family, so why not put the dates in your diary and come along!”