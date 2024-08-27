Burnley Canal FestivalBurnley Canal Festival
Burnley Canal Festival

Burnley Canal Festival pictures

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
Hundreds once again flocked to the brilliant Burnley Canal Festival held this Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival, from Mid Pennine Arts and The Super Slow Way, had lots of family-friendly creative activities, live music, a floating museum and Makers’ Market.

Take a look at these wonderful photographs from a great day.

Burnley Canal Festival

1. Burnley Canal Festival

Burnley Canal Festival Photo: STUART BOYLE

Photo Sales
Burnley Canal Festival

2. Burnley Canal Festival

Burnley Canal Festival Photo: STUART BOYLE

Photo Sales
Burnley Canal Festival

3. Burnley Canal Festival

Burnley Canal Festival Photo: STUART BOYLE

Photo Sales
Burnley Canal Festival

4. Burnley Canal Festival

Burnley Canal Festival Photo: STUART BOYLE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.