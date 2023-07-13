Renowned on the rave scene, Anne came to fame in the ‘90’s as a member of the Tidy Girls and has had an incredibly successful career in the industry, headlining events across the globe. She is to headline the event ‘Welcome To Our House’ at Hidden Burnley on Saturday.

The night the brainchild of friends Neil Catlow and Dino Course. Both grew up immersed in the rave scene in and around Burnley, Accrington and Manchester before going their separate ways and 16 years ago Neil experienced a life-changing motocross accident which left him paralysed..

Both Neil and Dino have maintained their love of music and, not deterred by his wheelchair, Neil returned to clubbing as the world re-opened post covid. At the end of last year Neil, encouraged by Dino, finally treated himself to a set of decks and embarked upon a long-held ambition to DJ himself.

Completely self-taught, within six months Neil went from struggling to turn the thing on to having his mixes spotted and played on online radio-stations both in the UK and abroad. Keen to get to the next stage and play live gigs, Neil encountered his first barriers in the music industry; despite a lot of talk and promises, the live gigs were not forthcoming.

So, in their characteristic, problem-solving, no-nonsense style, the boys set about creating their own gig and ‘Welcome To Our House’ was born.

Neil said: “It has taken a lot of hard work to pull the event together and is quite a coup to secure Anne Savage.”

Friends and DJs Neil Catlow and Dino Course are to host their own event 'Welcome To Our House' at Hidden Burnley this Saturday

.As a member of Tidy Trax, Annne produces and promotes Hard House and her philosophy of supporting upcoming DJ’s sits nicely with Neil’s ideals. Pete Monsoon, a very popular and experienced North West DJ, is also headlining alog with Ryan Noon is a local DJ with many years’ experience under his belt.

Neil and Dino recently hosted an additional event ‘The Mix Factor’, aimed specifically at novice DJ’s trying to get some live experience. Along with Neil (AKA DJ Cat), the participants of that event, DJ Cales, DJ Guy D, Bam Bam, DJ Ste B Jnr and DJ Scott Baistow, have been offered sets at ‘Welcome To Our House’