Burnley band ALL HAIL HYENA hosting first show since garden party video went viral again

A Burnley band is hosting its first show since its garden party video went viral for the second time.
By Laura Longworth
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
The footage captures ALL HAIL HYENA performing a surprise gig in a fan’s garden, amassing 301,900 likes on the band’s Instagram page in December. The surprise was organised by his wife as a gift for their wedding anniversary.

The rockers will next perform at a free show at Vinyl Tap in Adelphi Street, Preston, on Friday, alongside bands Zvilnik and Horsemeat. Doors open at 8pm.

