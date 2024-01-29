Burnley band ALL HAIL HYENA hosting first show since garden party video went viral again
A Burnley band is hosting its first show since its garden party video went viral for the second time.
The footage captures ALL HAIL HYENA performing a surprise gig in a fan’s garden, amassing 301,900 likes on the band’s Instagram page in December. The surprise was organised by his wife as a gift for their wedding anniversary.
The rockers will next perform at a free show at Vinyl Tap in Adelphi Street, Preston, on Friday, alongside bands Zvilnik and Horsemeat. Doors open at 8pm.