Bonfire Night in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe: The best places to watch fireworks this November and where to buy tickets

Prepare to be dazzled with our line-up of the 10 best places to watch fireworks this November.

By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:16 pm

Keep yourself toasty at one of these bonfires across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

Dance the night away to live music and DJ sets, or get extra thrills for your pounds with funfair rides and fire performers.

For more details about Bonfire events this year, check out our full guide below.

1. Towneley Hall Bonfire & Fireworks

Burnley Council will bring the annual family event to Towneley Park on Saturday, November 5th, with the addition of a live fire breather and performer. The evening’s entertainment will also include a funfair, hot food, music and games on the main stage, plus two professional firework displays, including one for juniors. Book tickets (£3.50 each or £12 for four) via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873627655 Entry is free for under twos. Photos taken by Mark Stinchon Photography.

Photo: Mark Stinchon

2. Clitheroe Cricket Club

Families are sure to ascend on Clitheroe Cricket Club for a fabulous bonfire and fireworks display on Friday, November 4th, from 5-30pm - 11pm. Early bird tickets (available until October 28th) cost £5 for adults and £2 for children (two - 17years) while a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £12. Prices after October 28th are £6, £3 and £15, respectively. Call 01200 422896 to book. Photo: IrisImages - stock.adobe.com

Photo: IrisImages - stock.adobe.com

3. Team Rise Bonfire and Fire Walk

The season is hotting up as Team Rise staff as they take on a fire walk on Bonfire Night. Join the likes of Sonya Greenwood (pictured) from 3 - 9pm as they walk over the hot coals to raise money for Team Rise East Lancashire, a charity supporting vulnerable adults. The charity will provide food, beverages, music, fireworks and more. If you're up for a challenge, then reserve a place by contacting [email protected] or 01282 427874.

Photo: Team Rise

4. Lowerhouse Cricket Club

Get yourself down to Lowerhouse Cricket Clubs Bonfire & Fireworks Display for family fun on Saturday, November 5th. Gates open at 5pm. There will be fairground rides and a full bar and tea room. For tickets call Stan on 07941439741 to collect in person or visit www.lowerhousecc.com Photo: vishnena - stock.adobe.com

Photo: vishnena - stock.adobe.com

