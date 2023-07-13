News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardFestival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Beat-Herder 2023: popular music festival in the Ribble Valley is back

The ever-popular Beat-Herder music festival is back, and we’ve got some exclusive photographers as the first revellers arrive to set up camp between Clitheroe and Sawley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

This year’s festival from today to July 16th boasting a host of stages and acts.

Take a look.

Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Ribble ValleyClitheroe