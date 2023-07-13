The ever-popular Beat-Herder music festival is back, and we’ve got some exclusive photographers as the first revellers arrive to set up camp between Clitheroe and Sawley.
This year’s festival from today to July 16th boasting a host of stages and acts.
1. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
